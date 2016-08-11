Oklahoma U.S. Senate Candidates 2016

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU-Shreveport Assistant Professor Dr. Cassie Williams (D) of Bossier City and Shreveport attorney Michael Melerine (R) are headed for an April runoff in the race for Louisiana's Board of Education District 4 seat.

Williams came away with 29.3 percent of the vote in Saturday's election, while Melerine garnered 28.2 percent. In order to win the race outright, a candidate must win 50 percent or more of the vote.