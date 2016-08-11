Oklahoma U.S. Senate Candidates 2016

Election

Sen. James Lankford (R)
www.jameslankford.com
Mike Workman (D)
www.facebook.com/Workman4OK
Robert Murphy (I)
www.facebook.com/MurphyForSenate
Sean Braddy (I)
Mark Beard (I)
  

