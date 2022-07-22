SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten candidates filed to run in the Shreveport mayor’s race before Louisiana’s three-day qualifying period came to a close on Friday afternoon.

In addition to incumbent Democrat Mayor Adrian Perkins, City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller qualified Friday to run in the Shreveport mayoral election,

They join a crowded mayoral race with eight other candidates, including Democrat and longtime District 39 state Sen. Greg Tarver and local attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux, who is a Republican.

Dist. 10 Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez did not specify a party when he qualified on Wednesday.

Also qualified in the Shreveport mayor’s race are Libertarian Lauren Ray Anderson, Democrat Trace Mendels, Independent “Julius” Romano, Republican Melvin Slack, Jr., and Democrat Darryl R. Ware II. At 28, Ware is the youngest of the candidates seeking to replace Perkins in the mayor’s office. Perkins himself was the second-youngest mayor in the city’s history when he was elected to office in 2018 at the age of 33.

Election Day is November 8.