CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is hiring election commissioners to ensure the upcoming November elections go smoothly.

Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says having adequately staffed polls is in everyone’s interest to help elections run more smoothly.

“I would like to see the parish come to arms on this, get boots on the ground. Don’t complain about elections; work the elections. Make it easier for everyone. That is very important to get people to work,” Spence said.

The qualifications to become an election worker are listed below:

A registered voter in Louisiana

A registered voter who does not need assistance

Able to attend a 1-2 hour training course

At least 17 years old and a high school senior or older

Interested in earning a paycheck while serving the community

Caddo Parish has added about 100 new commissioners, but they need another 200 to ensure they are properly staffed on election day.

Anyone that would like to apply for part-time work at the polls on election day can apply on the Louisiana Secretary of State website. Election commissioners can make up to $200 on election day.