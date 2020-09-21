BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — 2020 Voter Registration Week is officially underway in Louisiana.

Starting Monday, Sept. 21 Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will be participating in Voter Registration Week activities across the state aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote.

Ardoin said, “Registering to vote is the critical first step in making your voice heard at the ballot box. This fall, voters will select leaders at all levels of government and I encourage all unregistered voters to register to vote. Check your registration status at GeauxVote.com or on the GeauxVote app.”

Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to implement an easy, convenient online voter registration portal.

If you have a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana Special ID card you can register online 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the convenience of your home or office by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov.

You can also register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office, when you apply for or renew your driver’s license at any Office of Motor Vehicles or when obtaining services at public assistance agencies and Armed Forces recruitment offices.

If you want to register by mail download and print the application from GeauxVote.com, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must:

Be a U.S. citizen;

Be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote;

Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1461.2;

Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

Be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote;

Apply at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Monday, Oct. 5. The deadline to register to vote online is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For a complete listing of voter registration activities in individual parishes, visit the Secretary of State’s website and social media platforms. For more information about elections and voting, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (800) 883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

Here are some other key deadlines that are coming up for Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

