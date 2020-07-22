A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s fall election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The sign-up period for the Nov. 3 election continues through Friday. After the presidential race, the top of the ballot will include a U.S. Senate race and all six U.S. House races. The candidates who qualified are:

U.S. SENATE:

John Paul Bourgeois, no party-Gretna; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, D-Harvey; David Drew Knight, D-New Orleans; Antoine Pierce, D-Baton Rouge.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 1st DISTRICT:

Lee Ann Dugas, D-Kenner; and Steve Scalise (incumbent), R-Jefferson.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 2nd DISTRICT:

Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, independent-New Orleans; and Cedric Richmond (incumbent), D-New Orleans.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 3rd DISTRICT:

Rob Anderson, D-Sulphur; and Clay Higgins (incumbent), R-Port Barre.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 4th DISTRICT:

Ben Gibson, R-Bossier City; Kenny Houston, D-Shreveport; Mike Johnson (incumbent), R-Benton; and Ryan Trundle, D-Shreveport.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 5th DISTRICT:

Sandra “Candy” Christophe, D-Alexandria; Allen Guillory Sr., R-Opelousas; Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Matt Hasty, R-Pineville; Martin Lemelle, D-Ruston; Luke Letlow, R-Start; and Scotty Robinson, R-West Monroe.

___

U.S. HOUSE, 6th DISTRICT:

Garret Graves (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; and Richard “RPT” Torregano, no party-Baton Rouge.

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 4th DISTRICT:

Shannon Gremillion, R-Alexandria; and Jay McCallum, R-Farmerville.

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 7th DISTRICT:

Sandra Cabrina Jenkins, D-New Orleans; Piper Griffin, D-New Orleans; and Terri Love, D-Gretna.

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, 1st DISTRICT:

Richard “Richie” Sanderson, R-New Orleans; John Schwegmann, no party-Metairie; and Eric Skrmetta (incumbent), R-Metairie.

___

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, 5th DISTRICT:

Foster Campbell (incumbent), D-Elm Grove; and Shane Smiley, R-Monroe.

___

Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

