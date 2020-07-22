A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s fall election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart qualified to appear on the November 3 ballot Wednesday in a bid for a second term in the office.

Charles Caldwell Jr. also qualified to run for re-election as Shreveport City Marshal, and Interim District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor qualified to run for the seat she was appointed to in May following the retirement of Willie Bradford.