A look at candidates signed up for Louisiana’s Oct. ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The signup period for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 primary election ended Thursday. The top of the ballot includes the governor’s race and competitions for six other statewide positions. The candidates who qualified are:

___

GOVERNOR:

Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville; Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, D-Hammond; Patrick J. Doguet, R-Rayne; John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland; Gary Landrieu, independent-Metairie; Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, R-New Orleans; Manuel Russell Leach, R-Natchitoches; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, D-Ponchatoula; and Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.

___

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

Willie Jones, D-New Orleans; William “Billy” Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur; and Rao M. Uppu, D-Prairieville.

___

SECRETARY OF STATE:

Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton; Thomas J. Kennedy III, R-New Orleans; and Amanda “Jennings” Smith, R-Bastrop.

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ike Jackson Jr., D-Plaquemine; and Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.

___

TREASURER

Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey; Teresa Kenny, no party-Metairie; and John Schroder (incumbent), R-Covington

___

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans; Charlie Greer, D-Natchitoches; Michael “Mike” Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs; Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth; and Bradley Zaunbrecher, R-Egan.

___

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

James “Jim” Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:

Will Crain, R-Madisonville; Richard Ducote, R-Covington; Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie; and Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT

Marion Bonura, independent-Metairie; Denise Carpenter, R-Metairie; James “Jim” Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Lee Price-Barrios, R-Abita Springs.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT

Shawon Bernard, D-New Orleans; Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans; and Ashonta Wyatt, D-Harvey.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT

Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux; and Janice Perea, R-Houma.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT

Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT

Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth; and Ashley Ellis, R-Monroe.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT

Ciara Hart, D-Baton Rouge; Ronnie Morris, R-Baton Rouge; Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield; and Vickie Tolliver Auguste, independent-Prairieville.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT

Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Lafayette; and Timala “Timmie” Melancon, independent-Gueydan.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT

Preston Castille, D-Baton Rouge; Vereta Tanner Lee, D-Baton Rouge; Jonathan Loveall, D-Clinton; and Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.

___

Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

