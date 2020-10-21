Non-profit in Caddo Parish works to expand black voter engagement for Nov. election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Black Voters Matter is a national non-profit rolling through Shreveport to boost numbers at the polls.

They are expanding black voter engagement by taking the “We Got Power” mini-bus on a national tour making a stop in Caddo Parish.

“To really amplify the process of voting for this historical election, and so we got power is a clarion call to our people in our community,” said Omari Ho-Sang, Louisiana Coordinator for Black Voters Matter.

The bus is driving through urban communities in Shreveport to get people out to the polls. The first stop was the MLK neighborhood.

“We’re hitting places where people vote, we’re hitting places where there are precincts, we’re hitting places where people have been so disenfranchised from the process or they’re not seeing the impact of the election in their lives.”

And they’re using the minibus to get people passionate about the election calling it a life or death situation.

“Our people are voting sporadically, they’re voting based on the excitement that comes out of the candidate, and sometimes when there is not an exciting candidate or inspiring candidate, we may not vote.”

The tour bus is also used as a mobile tool for all updates on the election and status of absentee mail-in ballots.

“Whether they want to register to vote, whether they want to check their status, and before the deadline of the census, we were also encouraging people to get counted.”

Omari wants people to know the bus is there to help every voter.

“This is for everybody, this is about the voting process whether you’re republican, democrat, you’re no party. You got to participate right because no matter what candidate whether it’s a republican or democrat they have the power to have some type of level of control in your life.”

The bus will be rolling until the run-off election in December.

