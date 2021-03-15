Absentee ballot deadlines loom: Tuesday to ask for a ballot, Friday to turn it in

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding voters of the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and deadline to return a completed ballot is at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member.

At stake locally is the Bossier City municipal election, in which four incumbents, that include the Mayor and three City Council incumbents are are facing serious challenges, as well as a race for an open City Council seat.

(lr) Tommy Chandler and Lorenz Walker

Bossier businessman Tommy Chandler, 60, is challenging 87-year-old incumbent Mayor Lorenz Walker, who is vying for an unprecedented fifth term. Walker, who was first elected Mayor in 2005, ran for mayor against former mayor, the late George Dement in 1989.

After Dement was elected in 1989, he appointed Walker to the position of Chief Administrative Officer, a job Walker served in for the 16 years Dement served as mayor, so has served at the top of Bossier City government for a total of 32 years.

(l-r) Tim Larkin and David Montgomery

Incumbent City Council At-large members Tim Larkin and David Montgomery were first elected in 2001 and both are hoping for an unprecedented sixth term.

Bossier City is represented by seven City Council members. Five of those members represent one of the City's five districts, while the two At-large Council members represent the entire City, and the entire City votes for them, meaning each person in Bossier has four people representing them – the mayor, the council members from their district and the two at-large council members.

(l-r) Lee Jeter and Chris Smith

But, political newcomers Lee Jeter and Chris Smith have challenged them, believing 24 years is long enough to hold elected office.

Scott Irwin, who represents south Bossier’s City Council District 1 is being challenged by two-term Bossier Parish School Board member Shane Cheatham.

(l-r) Shane Cheatham and Scott Irwin

Irwin, who first was elected in an October 2003 Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Mike Slemp who resigned, was re-elected for the next four terms and is running for a fifth term.

Cheatham, who served as president of the Bossier Parish School Board in 2019, is a south Bossier native and attended south Bossier schools, playing football at Parkway High School, so is well-known throughout the south Bossier community.

Marsha McAllister and Vince Maggio

The Bossier City District 5 seat left open when Council member Tommy Harvey opted to not run for reelection has drawn two candidates, longtime businesswoman Marsha McAllister and local grocer Vince Maggio.

Requests for absentee ballots can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters Office.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

This instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot.

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day. Polling locations also may be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 orelections@sos.la.gov.