Alleged Norton neighbors, probation officer testify in district residency hearing

In a lawsuit filed early Monday morning, state Sen. Greg Tarver, who is running for his third term representing District 39 in the Louisiana Senate, claims outgoing state Rep. Barbara Norton does not live in District 39.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least three people are claiming to be neighbors of Louisiana Rep. Barbara Norton at a home that is outside the Senate district she is running for.

That’s according to testimony in Caddo District Court Friday at a hearing in a lawsuit filed against Norton claiming she is not eligible to run for the State Senate District 39 seat because she doesn’t live there.

Norton, who has served as Louisiana State Representative for District 3 since 2008 and is term-limited, is seeking the Senate District 39 seat currently occupied by fellow Democratic Sen. Gregg Tarver. Tarver, who is running for his third term, filed the suit Monday. Under state election laws, a hearing was required to take place within four days of filing.

All three of those claiming to be Norton’s neighbors who testified Friday were subpoenaed by Tarver and said that they’ve seen Norton often and recently at what they describe as her home on Spyglass Circle, which is in District 38. Norton has previously said that she is leasing a room at the McAlpine address and uses the Spyglass address primarily for business purposes.

Earlier Friday, the parole office supervisor for a man who lives in the District 39 home Norton listed as her residence testified that Norton was never listed as someone who lives at that address.

William Tuggle is the district supervisor of the office overseeing the parole of Ronny Mayfield, a registered sex offender who lives at 5627 McAlpine Dr. in Shreveport. That’s the same address Norton listed in the documents filed with the Secretary of State’s office to qualify to run in the election. Tuggle testified that Mayfield is required to report all people living with him to the probation office. He also testified that his probation office has to check on him once a month because of his history.

Mayfield’s probation officer also took the stand. Catherine Reedy said there are only two rooms in the house on McAlpine, and that she could tell Mayfield and Frannie Dixon share one of them. Reedy said the other room had a lot of stuff in it. She also testified that there is no evidence a third party lives at the house.

In other testimony Friday, both Norton’s current and previous legislative assistants took the stand and said Norton lives on Spyglass. But the manager of the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office testified that Norton sent notice to the office in July 2018 that she had moved to McAlpine.

Norton has not commented yet on Friday’s hearing, but on Thursday said she was willing to testify under penalty of perjury that she lives at the McAlpine Street address. That statement was made in a letter to Caddo District Attorney Charles Stewart in a request that the DA’s office investigate Tarver’s own residency in the district. Norton claimed Tarver is using his State Senate office address on Pierre Avenue as his residential address and questioned his eligibility to run for the office.

Several more witnesses are expected to take the stand Friday afternoon, including Mayfield and Dixon, and testimony could reportedly last well into the evening.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.