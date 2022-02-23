JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas candidate for governor Allen West held a campaign event in Jefferson Wednesday morning, becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to visit the east Texas town in 100 years.

When West announced that he was entering the governor’s race at a Carrolton church on July 4, the former Florida congressman and Texas state Republican party chair read the Declaration of Independence to churchgoers and showed a video explaining why he was re-entering the political arena.

“I’ve not been in elected political office for about a decade, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America and … the place that I call home,” West said in the video.

Allen West held a campaign event in Jefferson, Tx. (Source: KTAL News 6)

West is one of seven GOP candidates looking to oust Abbott in the Republican primary on March 1. There are also five democrats looking to be on the general election ticket.

The retired U.S. Army Lieutenant previously represented Florida in the United States House of Representatives from 2011-13. West recently served as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas from 2020-21. He resigned about a month before announcing that he would run for governor.

West has regularly criticized Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas’ issues at the border, and his unwillingness to move the state’s legislative agenda even further to the right.

During the event in Jefferson, taxation, education, and introducing legislation to outlaw vaccine mandates in the state were some of the issues West discussed with the audience.