ArkLaTex lawmakers react to violence at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) — Congressional and state lawmakers are reacting to the violence at the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday as Congress met to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, breaching the building and shutting down the constitutional process.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, (R-LA) was among the first to comment on social media about the chaos at the Capitol, calling it un-American.

“This is about our country; it’s not about hooligans,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy was among the Republicans who had announced he would not be objecting to the certification of the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

Sen. John Kennedy, (R-LA), who was a member of a GOP coalition objecting to the certification of the election results and calling for a commission to investigate, also condemned the violence.

“I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process & will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos & destruction with strength & wisdom. I’ll continue to work for LA.,” said on Twitter.

The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe. I'm thankful for their heroism.



“It’s just an absolute tragedy,” U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, (R) – Dist. 4, told KTAL/KMSS. “It’s a tragic day in America. We condemn any kind of violence and nonsense like this. This is not who we are as Americans.”

Johnson also called on President Trump to appeal directly to his supporters.

“We need really, really strong leadership right now. He’s the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, and he’s the President of the United States. I’m a supporter, but I think he needs to get out in front of this. Obviously most, if not all, this crowd, they’ve got to be Trump supporters because they’re carrying Trump flags and paraphernalia. He can speak to that group, and I’m glad he’s tweeting, but we may need more than that.”

Trump tweeted a short time later, asking everyone at the Capitol to “remain peaceful. ”

It was not until after Biden addressed the violence in a live national address, calling on the president to “step up,” that Trump released a video in which he continued to claim the election was “stolen from us” but told his supporters “you have to go home now.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the violence “needs to be met with the full force of the law.”

“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe,” Cotton tweeted.

Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws.



U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, (AR Dist. 4), called the violence unacceptable.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also chimed in, calling the invasion of the U.S. Capitol reprehensible.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) TX Dist. 1, said the violence “only hurts our cause.”

