Bond proposal calls for demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport could become a parking lot if a $186 million bond proposal is approved by voters.

The bond proposal will appear on the November 16 election.

According to the bond proposal, the cost of the demolition would be $1 million.

Fair Grounds Field was built in 1986 and was the home of the Shreveport Swamp Dragons and the Shreveport Captains.

Earlier this year, a group called Play Ball Shreveport went before the Shreveport City Council to offer its vision for Fair Grounds Field. The group posted on its Facebook page that they plan to attend Monday’s work session of the Shreveport City Council to talk about the city’s plans for Fair Grounds Field.

The bond proposal was released and there is slated $1,000,000 to demo Fair Grounds Field. The ironic thing is that the… Posted by Play Ball Shreveport on Thursday, August 22, 2019

According to the bond proposal, the city’s plan is to demolish Fair Grounds Fields and turn it into a parking lot.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ is leading a series of community meetings about the bond proposal.

The community meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Broadmoor Presbyterian Church 1915 Grover Place

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Mamie Hicks 200 Mayfair St.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Valencia 1800 Viking Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Airport Park 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

Click here to view the 2019 bond proposal

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.