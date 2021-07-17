Bossier CAO nominee endorses 1 of 3 city council candidates who qualified this week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week, three candidates qualified for the open Bossier City Council District 1 seat special election, which will be held Oct. 9, and within hours after qualification ended, the man who vacated the seat to take another position endorsed one of the candidates.

The candidates are Brian Hammons, Republican, who qualified Wednesday; and Darren Ashley, Democrat, and Michael “Lun” Lombardino, an Independent, both of whom qualified Friday.

After the window of qualifying for the open seat had closed Friday afternoon, Shane Cheatham, who was elected in March to the District 1 seat but never took office due to being appointed Chief Administrative Officer by Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, endorsed Hammonds on his Facebook page:

Brian Hammons

“We have three candidates running for the District #1 City Council seat, and they are all three great members our community. I am very excited to see people wanting to make a difference in our city. Back in April, Brian Hammons told me he would be interested in representing District #1 on the Bossier City Council after I told him I would be accepting the Mayor’s Appointment as CAO. I support Brian. I believe Brian Hammons will represent the people of South Bossier, and I believe he will be a strong voice for District #1 and all of Bossier City.”

Darren Ashley

Just hours before Cheatham’s endorsement, Hammons announced he was running for the District 1 seat on a newly-created Facebook page, ‘Brian Hammons for Bossier City Council District 1 seat.’

Ashley, a 1996 Parkway High School graduate who played on Parkway’s 1994 and 1995 championship football teams and now is raising his five children in south Bossier, announced his candidacy on his personal Facebook page, thanking supporters for their “love and support,” writing, “I’m ready! I’m rooted in South Bossier. I AM South Bossier.”

Although Lombardino has not created a campaign page as yet, he is well-known in south Bossier, having managed the old Beams’ Restaurant across from Barksdale Air Force Base’s West Gate for many years, and as a strong supporter of south Bossier schools, which his sons attended.

After the July inauguration of the new mayor and city council, both Ashley and Hammons applied for the interim Dist. 1 seat until the Oct. 9 Special Election, but the Bossier City Council appointed Scott Irwin, the four-term District 1 councilman who was rejected by south Bossier voters in March, garnering only 35% of the vote against Cheatham’s 65%.

Irwin did not throw his hat in the ring for the Oct. 9 election.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!