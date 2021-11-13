Bossier City Council Dist. 1 seat headed for runoff

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City District 1 City Council seat appears headed for a runoff, as no candidate in the race garnered 51 percent or more of the vote in Saturday’s election.

With 100 percent of the votes counted, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, Republican Brian Hammons had 48 percent, Independent Michael “Lum” Lombardino garnered 35.7 percent of the vote, and Democrat Darren Ashley drew 16.2 percent of the vote in the race for a seat that has been in flux since Shane Cheatham stepped down in order to accept an appointment as Bossier City’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Cheatham’s appointment never panned out, as the council ultimately blocked newly-elected Mayor Tommy Chandler’s pick and Cheatham eventually withdrew from consideration for the position. Amanda Nottingham was appointed and approved by the City Council.

Turnout in Saturday’s election was low, with fewer than 1,700 voting in the Bossier City District 1 race.

Elsewhere in Bossier Parish, Julianna Parks won the Bossier Police Juror District 5 race, defeating fellow Republican Mindy Wardlaw.

Republican Robert Bertrand won the Bossier School Board District 11 seat, with 73.5% of the vote to Democrat Miki Royer’s 26.5%.

In Plain Dealing, Savonda E. Gay won the mayoral race, with 55.2% of the vote to, defeating “Jim” Parrish, who drew 44.8%.

Voters approved the Bossier Parish fire protection Dist. 7 tax renewal, allowing the continuance of 23.9 mill tax on all property subject to taxation for 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032.