Bossier City government early-voting shatters previous records

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting records in Bossier City’s past three municipal elections were shattered at the end of the final day of early voting in the March 20 election.

At the end of the day Saturday, a total of 4,935 people had cast early votes in Bossier Parish, which is 436 more votes than the total of 4,499 who voted in the 2005 mayoral election, the first election won by 87-year-old incumbent Mayor Lorenz Walker, who is now vying for an unprecedented fifth term. And its not over yet, as mail-in absentee votes will be accepted and counted through Tuesday.

Tommy Chandler and Mayor Lorenz Walker

This year, Walker has drawn a formidable challenger in 60-year-old Bossier businessman Tommy Chandler, and three long-time city council members have also drawn serious challengers, while an additional vacant city council seat is up for grabs.

Also on the Bossier ballot is a special election to fill an unexpired District 4 seat on the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), left vacant when Tony Davis relocated out of the state.

In the past three Bossier City municipal election cycles, only 354 people voted early in 2009, and 352 voted early in 2013, but in 2017, the early-voting numbers spiked to 1991.

In 2017, with the exception of District 1’s Scott Irwin who was challenged by former Bossier Parish School Board member the late Lindell Webb, all other 2017 Bossier City elected officials got a pass – or what the NFL would call a ‘Bye election’ – as neither the mayor nor any of the remaining six seats drew challengers.

Irwin won that election with 65% of that vote, though only 11% of registered voters turned out, so it that race definitely did not garner a lot of voter excitement.

Instead, in 2017, the excitement came from a hotly-contested race to fill the State House of Representatives unexpired District 8 term vacated by Mike Johnson after he was elected to the U.S. House in the 2016 election.

That election drew four challengers and went into a runoff election before Raymond Crews was elected.

But this year’s city election has been a different animal from previous elections, and early voting turnout was steady from the first day on Saturday, March 6th, and then from March 8-through Saturday.

Age has played a factor in this year’s race, as if Walker wins a fifth term, he will be 91-years-old at its conclusion.

Walker first ran for Bossier mayor against Dement in 1989, but was defeated. He then went to work as the city’s CAO under Dement, only running for the mayoral position when Dement retired in 2005. The race garnered little interest, with only 7.4% of Bossier registered voters showing up to vote, less people than voted early in this election.

Although Walker has served as mayor for 16 years, his opponents are quick to point out that due to his serving in the top administrative position during George Dement’s 16-year tenure, he has actually served at the help of Bossier City government for 32 years.

Tim Larkin and David Montgomery

Other contested races in the city include those held by City Council at-large members, local builder Tim Larkin and businessman David Montgomery, both of whom were elected in 2001 and are running for unprecedented sixth terms.

Bossier City is drawn into five districts, with each district electing a member from that district. Just as voters in the entire city vote for the mayor, the entire city also votes for the at-large candidates, meaning in a perfect world, every is represented by the mayor and three council members.

Lee Jeter and Chris Smith

In this election, Larkin and Montgomery have drawn challenges from political newcomers Chris Smith and Lee A. Jeter.

In City Council District 1, incumbent Scott Irwin, will face south Bossier realter Shane Cheatham, who has served two terms on the Bossier Parish School Board, serving as president in 2019.

Irwin, was first elected Oct. 4, 2003 to fill the unexpired District 1 City Council term of Mike Sledge, who resigned.

Shane Cheatham and Scott Irwin

Irwin ran unopposed in the 2005 and 2009 elections, but in 2013, drew opponent Mike Beam, who he beat, garnering 69% of the votes; and Webb in 2017.

The District 5 seat is up for grabs after being vacated by incumbent Tommy Hardy opted not run for reelection. That race pits longtime Bossier grocer Vince Maggio against Martha McAllister, who with her husband Mike has owned McAllister Plumbing in Bossier City for 40 years.

Marsha McAllister and Vince Maggio

With the exception of Jeter, who is a Democrat, everyone running for municipal off in Bossier City is Republican.

On the ballot is a special election to fill the District 4 seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District, which was vacated by Tony Davis, who relocated out of Louisiana.

District 4 consists of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster Parishes. Those candidates are:

Shelly McFarland – Republican

Michael Melerine – Republican

John Milkovich – Independent

Emma Shepard – Democrat (withdrew)

Cody Whitaker – No Party

“Cassie” Williams – Democrat