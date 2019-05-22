Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker announces re-election bid

Bossier City, Lousiana Mayor Lo Walker attends a social for civic leaders at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 10, 2018. Walker, a retired military veteran, met with leadership from across Barksdale during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle/released)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker is getting the word out early that he’s running for re-election.

Walker will be running for his fifth term as Bossier City Mayor in 2021.

Walker was first elected Mayor of Bossier City in June of 2005 and ran unopposed for his third and fourth terms.

If re-elected, Walker would be the longest-serving mayor in the history of the City of Bossier City. He is currently tied with the deceased former mayor George Dement, who also served four terms.

A reception officially marking his candidacy for re-election is planned for Thursday at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City at 5:00 p.m. The reception is open to the public.

—

