Bossier City mayor releases statement on property tax renewal voting outcome

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker issued a statement Saturday evening in regard to the results of the election on the 6.19 mills property tax renewal.

“I thank Bossier City residents for their meaningful show of support for the outstanding men and women of the police and fire departments and the excellent level of service they provide,” Mayor Lo Walker said Saturday.

“We can all be proud to live in Bossier City where public safety is a priority for all.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.