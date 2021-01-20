Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker qualifies to run for an unprecedented 5th term

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Lorenz Walker has qualified to run for an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Bossier City.

Walker first ran for mayor following the retirement of the late Bossier Mayor George Dement who served four terms before retiring in 2005.

During Dement’s tenure, Walker served as Chief Administrative Officer of Bossier City, after being defeated by Dement in 1989.

A native of Shreveport, Walker graduated from Fair Park High School in 1951 and enrolled at Louisiana Tech University a year later. He graduated Cum Laude in 1956 as an Outstanding Business School Graduate, Distinguished Military Graduate, Who’s Who, and was commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force. And, just this past year, Mayor Walker was honored as the Louisiana Tech Alumnus of the Year.

Two months after graduating from Tech, Walker went on active military duty as a pilot trainee and earned his pilot wings a year later. After serving 30 years in the Air Force, he retired with the rank of Colonel in 1986.

For more information on qualifying, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website here.