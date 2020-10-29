Bossier Parish breaks record with 27.6K early voters for 2020 election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Registrar of Voters Office in Bossier Parish announced Wednesday that the number of residents who cast their 2020 election ballots for early voting is record-breaking.

According to Stephanie Agee, final tallies after Tuesday’s final day show 22,717 votes were cast in person at the parish’s two locations while 4,952 mail-in ballots were received. That 27,669 total surpassed the early vote total of just under 12,000 during the 2016 presidential election.

2020’s early vote tally represents roughly 36 percent of registered voters in the parish.

Agee says Bossier voters will also have a curb-side absentee ballot drop-off opportunity starting Wednesday, October 28 and continuing through Friday in the parking lot of the Bossier Parish Courthouse from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are very pleased with the early voting turnout,” Agee said.

“I think our Bossier City location was one of the reasons our turnout was so high. It’s so much more convenient for our south Bossier residents.”

The registrar’s voters office says although early voting has ended, absentee ballots can still be cast until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Agee and her staff have also set up a drive-through drop-off point on the west parking lot of the Benton courthouse.

“They can actually drive up there. We’ll actually get them to show ID. They would need ID and if they’re turning in for someone else, they would need to show ID and fill a form out. But, I’m providing this service because people have indicated that they’re worried about the mail,” said Agee.

“People can still come to our office on the second floor of the courthouse to hand in their ballots, but we thought it might be convenient to have a place that didn’t require a long walk from the parking lot to the second floor. And, there may be some who are concerned about COVID and would rather not come into the courthouse.”

Agee says the drop off would be open each day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including Saturday, until the 4:30 p.m. Monday deadline.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.