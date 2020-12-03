Bossier Parish voters asked to support tax renewal that helps fund correctional facilities

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Voters will be asked to continue funding operations of Bossier Parish correctional facilities when they go to the polls this weekend.

When residents go into the voting booth on Saturday, Dec. 5 they will see a 10-year renewal of the ad valorem tax on the ballot that generates roughly $3.1 million dedicated to the maintenance and operation of the parish’s correctional facilities. Funds from the tax also provide transportation and medical care for prisoners.

Additionally, money from the tax receipts helps fund operations of the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Voters will be asked to renew a smaller tax than initially received approval. Bossier Parish Police Jury members adopted a resolution in August asking for 3.02 mills, down from the 3.08 mills collected in 2019.

Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said the parish’s 2020 reappraised property tax value, which saw an increase of just over $18 million, justified the millage reduction.

Altimus said, “We decided the increase in the Assessor’s reappraisal would justify us decreasing the millage for this tax renewal.”

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said renewal of the tax is important to the operation of the parish’s correctional facilities.

Sheriff Whittington said, “I highly encourage the voters to support this tax renewal. It ensures that we have the proper, efficient operation to continue to house criminals which is paramount to public safety.”