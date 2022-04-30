BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Bossier Parish overwhelmingly approved all three school district tax renewals on the ballot in Saturday’s General Municipal Election.

Each of the three millage renewals passed by 83% or more. The school district asked voters to renew the three tax millages to continue funding teacher and employee salaries and maintenance and operations in the growing school system.

“We are incredibly grateful to the voters of Bossier Parish for reaffirming their support of our teachers, employees and the nearly 23,000 students that attend Bossier Schools,” the district said in a statement Saturday night. “By renewing these three propositions overwhelmingly, our district can continue to offer the highest quality education that children deserve and this community expects.”

The first and second of the three parish-wide propositions renew the levy and collection of a special tax of 10 mills for another ten years, beginning in 2024. Both of those renewals are expected to raise an estimated $10.6M annually. The third school district proposition extends a current 26.5 mills property tax for another ten years, raising $27.2M annually.

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey says two of the millages fund the majority of the existing teacher and employee salaries. The other funds the maintenance and operation of the school system and learning environments daily.

Voters in Bossier Parish Fire District 7 also approved a special property tax to fund fire protection services in Plain Dealing in Saturday’s election.