SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council District D council member Grayson Boucher confirmed Friday that he will seek re-election this November.

Boucher, a retired Shreveport fire captain who is passionate about public safety, was elected to lead District D which stretches southeast of E. 70 Street down to Southern Trace.

In a statement to KTAL NBC 6, Boucher said he still has work to do for the people of his district.

“Holding this office has been one of the most fulfilling jobs and experiences of my life. Fulfilling, challenging, and a lot of hard work. After careful and prayerful consideration, my family and I have decided it’s not time for me to throw in the towel. I humbly ask the voters of District D to let me serve them another four years. We still have a lot to do and I want to continue to be that voice of reason for responsible government in the City of Shreveport. Grayson Boucher, Shreveport City Council Dist. D

To date, only Grayson Boucher and Tabatha Taylor have announced re-election bids. John Nickelson announced that he will not run to be re-seated in District C.