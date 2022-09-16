BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials are taking steps to make voting more accessible for the midterm elections this November, particularly for people with disabilities.

Come election day, every polling location in the county will be handicap-accessible and offer an ExpressVote machine. The ExpressVote machine caters to those who are hearing impaired as well as people who have vision problems.

Bowie County will also have curbside voting, where the ExpressVote machine is brought to the person’s car. Before, curbside voting was only available for early voters.

“In evaluating our county-wide voting system, we wanted to make sure that every voter had access to be able to vote,” said Bowie County Elections Administrator Pat McCoy. “And in doing that we made the decision to review all of the options we could have for individuals that are disabled.”

Voters with disabilities can call 903-628-6810 to learn more about accommodations at polling sites in Bowie County.