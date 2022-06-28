SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The newest candidate to announce their intention to run for Shreveport City Council is Ursula Bowman, wife of District G Councilmember Jerry Bowman.

Bowman released a statement early Tuesday morning announcing her intention to seek the District G seat currently held by her husband, who is serving his last term in that office.

“After a lot of thought, prayers, and encouragement from a number of residents, I have decided to offer my name for election to the Shreveport City Council District G,” Bowman said. “Shreveport is at a critical juncture. Crime is rampant, our infrastructure is damaged, our economy is stagnant, and homelessness is a severe problem in our great city.”

Bowman is currently the Vice-Chair of the Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee and says she has worked behind the scenes pushing for democracy and equality through her service to the communities within District G for many years.

“I plan to spend the rest of the summer and fall visiting with the residents of District G to hear their concerns and ideas,” Bowman said.

Bowman says she will release a comprehensive platform in the coming months but did provide a framework for five priorities that her campaign will focus on the following:

accountability

economic development

public safety

homelessness

infrastructure

“We have seen a lot of change in Shreveport during the past few years, and more change is on the way,” Bowman said. “In order to manage this change effectively, we need a good balance of experience and innovative ideas on the Shreveport City Council. I will bring innovative ideas and enthusiasm to the city council to move Shreveport forward.”

If elected, Ursula Bowman would be continuing a family legacy. Late Caddo Commissioner Joyce Bowman was Jerry Bowman’s mother. Her other son, Jerry Bowman’s brother Jerald, served the remainder of her term on the Caddo Parish Commission before going on to serve one elected full term.

The qualifying period for candidates for the November 8, 2022 election is July 20-22.