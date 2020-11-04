Caddo Clerk of Court looking for new election poll workers due to shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is looking for new election commissioners for future elections now that Tuesday presidential election is over.

“This is becoming a hard job we need more of them,” said Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence, who says there is a shortage of election commissioners in the parish.

“We have precincts that don’t even have a commissioner located in their precinct. So, we have to bring them from other locations.”

There are 84 precincts in Caddo Parish, with 150 voting locations.

“If anything the public needs to join the ranks of election commissioners.”

Election commissioner is another term for poll workers. Spence says they added new workers from the last election school, which was turned into a drive-in due to COVID restrictions.

“We will call them and set them up with a video to watch and take a virtual test, we will educate them on a pre-election school of what to do at an election.”

The Caddo Clerk of Court office doesn’t have a specific amount of positions to fill.

“There is no limit to how many we need, people get sick, covid is around and some people are fearful of that. These people get paid to be there, even though it’s not a lot they get paid. They do it because they love our country.”

Click here to learn more about becoming an election worker in Louisiana.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.