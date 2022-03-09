SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning he will be running for Shreveport mayor.

Chavez says it’s time for Shreveport to come together, create a plan together, and hold elected officials accountable to the plan. A part of his plan if he becomes mayor is to improve Shreveport’s infrastructure and not let politics get in the way of making decisions.

He took office as the District 10 President in 2020 but has been in office since January of 2016. Before his time in office, he served his country and fought in many operations.

Chavez’s announcement comes after former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux’s announcement in early February.