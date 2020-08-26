Caddo Commissioners fail to approve new early voting location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With a 6 to 6 vote, the Caddo Parish Commission failed to approve a measure Tuesday to have a second early voting location in the parish.

Caddo Parish Democratic commissioners held a news conference Monday morning to discuss the need for an additional site for early voting. They were requesting the establishment of an early voting satellite location at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum for the upcoming presidential election.

Commissioner Ken Epperson told the Democratic commissioners he believes the parish is too large geographically for there to only be one early voting site for parish residents.

Commissioner Todd Hopkins pushed for the Oil and Gas Museum in Oil City to be a permanent voting site and the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum to be a temporary site.

“This motion would basically say we got two locations anywhere in Caddo Parish, you could drive or get to within 25 miles to an early voting site. It’s not always been equal access.”

Right now early voting only takes place at the Registrar of Voters on Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport.

There were discussions to stop early voting in downtown Shreveport due to spacing concerns and a lack of social distancing. After several suggestions were offered up by different commissioners, Tuesday’s vote was split down party lines.

