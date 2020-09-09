Caddo DA receives 3 major endorsements for re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo District Attorney James Stewart has received three major endorsements supporting his re-election bid to serve a second term.

DA Stewart was given endorsements by Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock, and The Central Trades and Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity, AFL-CIO.

In making his endorsement, Sheriff Prator said, “I have known James Stewart for many

years and consider him an honorable and compassionate man. In all of his years as a judge and district attorney, James Stewart has lived up to his oath in an exemplary manner.”

Sen. Peacock said, “I am voting for and endorsing James Stewart. DA Stewart has

done a good job and used his expansive knowledge as a judge to be fair and evenhanded to the citizens of Caddo Parish as he upholds the laws of the State of Louisiana.”

The Central Trades and Labor Council includes all of the affiliated unions in Caddo, as

well as the Committee on Political Education.

The organizations’ letter of endorsement was jointly signed by CTLC President Clifton Starks, COPE Director Charles Fredieu, and COPE Assistant Director Lee Allfred.

DA Stewart is #88 on the Nov. 3 ballot. For additional information on the

campaign, please visit www.reelectstewartforda.com.

