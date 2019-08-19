Christopher David ruled eligible to run for Caddo Commission Dist. 4 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish judge has ruled in favor of Christopher David in a lawsuit filed against him by a fellow candidate for the Caddo Parish Commission District 4 seat.

James G. Carstensen filed a lawsuit last week challenging David’s eligibility to run for the district, claiming he has not lived at the address he used to qualify for long enough. The suit claimed David filed for a change of address for his business entities on July 2019 to his qualification address on Oneonta St.

According to court documents, Carstensen believed David lived in District 8 for most of the year preceding the qualifying period on Beau Rivage in Shreveport. It also says David previously lived on Pierremont Avenue, which is also outside of District 4, prior to the family home being awarded to his estranged wife during legal proceedings.

In a hearing that lasted into the early afternoon Monday, Caddo District Judge Ramon heard testimony from Christopher David, who said he stayed with his parents on Beau Rivage for a few weeks before moving in into the home on Oneonta in April 2018 and did not put the Pierremont home up for sale because he wanted his wife and children to continue to have a place to live. David’s mother also testified that she bought the house on Oneonta since he was going through a divorce and they didn’t want that property entangled in the divorce proceedings.

Christopher David testified that he planned to purchase the Oneonta property from his mother once the divorce was complete and the Pierremont property had been sold. He also testified that he only changed his address with the registrar’s office in July of this year, and that he has not changed his location on his driver’s license or vehicle registration.

Carstensen also claimed in the suit to have had a phone conversation with David on August 12, where David told him he didn’t know until recently that the qualifications for the office required residency in District 4. David went on to say he had originally intended to run in District 8, but “they just asked me to do it.”

Judge Lafitte found no basis in Carstensen’s claims, however, ruling that David is eligible to run as a resident of District 4.

“It feels great,” David said in reaction to the ruling. “Alan Seabaugh did an incredible job today and we’re just focused on getting back to campaigning and bringing up the important issues of the parish.”

Carstensen had no comment immediately following the ruling.

Caddo Commissioner Matthew Linn represents District 4 and is term-limited. In addition to Carstensen and Christopher David, John-Paul Young is also seeking the seat in the October election.

