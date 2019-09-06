Caddo Parish Commission sets schedule to interview Registrar of Voters candidates

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates for Registrar of Voters on September 21.

All interviews will take place on in the Commission Chambers inside Government Plaza beginning at 9:00 a.m. Candidates will be interviewed in alphabetical order in fifteen-minute intervals.

All interviews are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the Parish’s website at www.caddo.org.

