Caddo Parish Commission to interview Registrar of Voters candidates on Saturday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates for Registrar of Voters on Saturday.

All interviews will take place on in the Commission Chambers inside Government Plaza beginning at 9:00 a.m. Candidates will be interviewed in alphabetical order in fifteen-minute intervals.

Listing of Registrar of Voters applicants (Alphabetical):

Charles W. Allum

Thomas Gaughan Carmody Jr.

Billy R. Casey

Paula Collins

Justin Courtney

Jeff Everson

Fermand M. Garlington

Kenneth Joseph Krefft

R.J. Johnson

Reginald D. Johnson

Christopher Langley

Andrew Lee Randall Jr.

Colvin Roberson

Dale L. Sibley

Arthur C. Smalls, Jr.

Charles C. Taylor, II

The candidates are seeking to replace longtime Caddo Registrar of Voters Ernie Roberson, who announced his retirement in July.

All interviews are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the Parish’s website at www.caddo.org.

