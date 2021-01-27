Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announces run for Shreveport Mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro says he is running for Mayor of Shreveport in next year’s election.

“The mayor recently announced his intention to seek re-election and today, I’m announcing my intention to challenge him,” Taliaferro said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not the first time Taliaferro has run for mayor against Perkins. The military veteran and retired Shreveport police sergeant also ran for the office in 2018, but failed to make the runoff in which Perkins defeated incumbent Ollie Tyler.

Less than two years into his first term, Perkins announced a bid for U.S. Senate to unseat Republican incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy. Cassidy handily won the election in November, defeating Perkins and 13 other challengers.

Perkins confirmed earlier this month that he will be running for a second term in the mayor’s office.

“Only a few months ago he was ready to abandon Shreveport for his own political ambition but now, he says he wants to be our mayor again. Mr. Mayor, Shreveport is not a consolation prize, it’s our home! It’s become abundantly clear that there is a lack of confidence in his leadership and it’s time to take our City in a new direction, one in which all of our families can work, grow and thrive.

We can do this. Let’s rebuild Shreveport together.”

Taliaferro is also a licensed Realtor and former Executive Director of Caddo Crime Stoppers. He has set up a campaign website at www.jim4mayor.com.

In addition to the race for Shreveport Mayor, Louisiana’s District 4 Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Mike Johnson and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by John Kennedy will also be on the ballot in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.