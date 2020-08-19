Caddo Parish DPEC endorses Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ bid for U.S. Senate

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee says they met on Tuesday night and endorsed Mayor Adrian Perkins in his run for United States Senate.

“We need leadership in Washington now more than ever, and Senator Cassidy has simply failed to lead,” said RJ Johnson, Caddo DPEC Chairman.

“Covid-19 has claimed more than 4,400 lives across the state and left hundreds of thousands unemployed. Mayor Adrian Perkins has a history of strong leadership beginning with his time in the military continuing through the present crisis. He understands what working families are going through and will fight on their behalf.”

According to the Caddo DPEC, the endorsement is the latest on a growing list of prominent endorsements that includes Senator and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as well as Senator Cory Booker, James Carville, Donna Brazile, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Executive Committee of the Democratic State Central Committee.

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his campaign on July 22, 2020. The election is in November.

