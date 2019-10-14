Caddo Parish Republican Party stresses party unity ahead of November runoff

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana governors race is down to two following Saturday’s primary election.

Republican businessman Eddie Rispone will face off with incumbent democratic governor John Bel Edwards in the November run-off election. Rispone beat out fellow Republican Ralph Abraham with 27% of the vote in Saturday’s primary.

Over 1.3 million people showed up to the polls across Louisiana, but the Caddo Parish Republican Party says there’s still work to be done.

They stress voters still need to show up for the November 16th runoff, and chairman Louis Avallone says party unity will be key if they want to unseat Gov. Edwards.

“(Abraham voters) want what’s best for this state more than anyone,” Avallone said. “They have to let go of the hurt. They’ve got to let go of all of that and realize that what’s best for Louisiana is to vote out John Bel Edwards, and that includes supporting Eddie Rispone.”

On Monday, Governor Edwards’ office released internal polling from ALG Research claiming 12% of Abraham’s voters said they will vote for Edwards in the runoff.

