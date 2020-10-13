Caddo Registrar of Voters prepares for a high Election Day turnout

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, October 13, is the last day to register to vote online.

“So you can still register to vote, so my suggestion would go to www.caddovoter.org, make sure that your registration is active if it’s not you can call into the office, we can check that for you,” said Rachel Brown, confidential assistant to Caddo Parish Voter of Registrar Dale Sibley.

You can also check your voter registration status at geauxvote.com.

Sibley cautions that, even though the front of the envelope says it is official absentee balloting material first-class mail, a postage stamp is still needed.

“All you need to do is put one stamp on there and send it back in and it’s going to get to us. Let’s say hypothetically you forget or you don’t put enough postage on there, that ballot is going to come to us anyway. We’re prepared for that.”

When you get the ballot in the mail, make sure you read and follow the instructions.

“One that you’ve signed it, two that you have a witness, and follow the instructions that you have on the ballot sheet the affidavit sheet, to begin with. Make sure that you put it in the envelope, you put the stamp on it, you mail it back.”

Mailing your ballot is not the only way to return it to the registrar’s office. You can also bring it back in person up until November 2.

“We have a special line for those that are just dropping off ballots. So we are going to make it as easy and accomodating as we can for you to be able to drop it off.”

Due to the anticipated high volume of voters on Election Day, Sibley says there will be more voting machines available at the registrar’s office. COVID-19 pre-cautions suck as mask-wearing and social distancing will be in place.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.