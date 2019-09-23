Caddo Republicans back Abraham for Louisiana Governor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Republican Party is throwing its support behind Congressman Ralph Abraham in the race for Louisiana Governor.
Abraham was endorse following a meet and greet this past Saturday. Both Abraham and Republican Eddie Rispone attended the meet and greet.
‘I’m honored to have the support & endorsement of the Caddo Parish Republican Party. Louisiana conservatives must and will stand united to defeat Bel Edwards’ said Congressman Abraham.
Election day is October 12. If necessary, a runoff is set for November 16.
