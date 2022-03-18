SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has four property taxes and one sales tax that will expire in 2023 if voters do not approve them for another 10 years on the March 26 ballot in Louisiana’s Open Municipal Primary Election.

In April 2012, Caddo Parish voters overwhelmingly passed four property tax proposals and a .25% sales tax to benefit law enforcement, all of which had a 10-year shelf life. The taxes were put in place in 2013 and are set to expire in 2023.

It is these proposals that must be approved by voters on March 26 in order to extend them from 2023 through 2032.

Although each of the property tax renewals will experience a slight increase over the original property taxes approved in 2012, it is explained that those increases are due to reappraisals in the past decade.

The sheriff’s office says these tax dollars are used to pay for expenses at CPSO such as salaries, vehicles, fuel, uniforms, equipment, K-9s, homeland security, and much more.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that you VOTE ON these important propositions that fund the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a Facebook post asking voters to approve the propositions.

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 1 (Millage Continuation)

This 1.76 mills property tax provides funds for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide additional services to support services to citizens in the parish, the reappraisal increase will amount to two-hundredths of a mill (.02.)

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 2 (Millage Continuation)

The second renewal proposal is another one and seventy-six hundredths (1.76) mills property tax that provides financing to continue the general level of services now being provided by the Sheriff’s Office, with the reappraisal increase also .02 mill.

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 3 (Millage Continuation)

Like the second proposition, the third provides funding for the general level of services now being provided by the Sheriff’s Office, but at 2.85 mills, it is more than 1 mill higher than the second, making the reappraisal increase four-hundredths of a mill (.04).

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 4 (Millage Continuation)

The fourth and final property tax renewal proposition is a special 2.70 mills property tax that provides additional funding for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the State of Louisiana (“The District). The reappraisal renewal increase for that special tax will be .04 mill.

Law Enforcement District Proposition No. 5 (1/4% Sales Tax Renewal)

The fifth proposal is the renewal of a ¼% sales tax that is used for the operation of Caddo Correctional Center.

Election day is March 26, 2022. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.