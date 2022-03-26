CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish approved all five parish-wide law enforcement district tax renewals on the ballot in Saturday’s Louisiana Open Municipal Primary to support the sheriff’s office expenses and operations.

Four of the propositions are property tax renewals. The fifth is a 1/4 of a penny sales tax renewal. With voters’ overwhelming approval on Saturday, they will all be extended through 2032.

The sheriff’s office says these tax dollars are used to pay for expenses at CPSO such as salaries, vehicles, fuel, uniforms, equipment, K-9s, homeland security, and much more.