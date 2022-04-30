CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish overwhelmingly approved all three school district tax millage renewals on the ballot in Saturday’s General Municipal Election, reaffirming their funding of public education.

On Saturday, voters approved the 10-year renewal of millages to support salaries and benefits for teachers and support staff, classroom resources, and renovation and maintenance of school sites.

“Our community continues to show its support of the students, teachers and staff who are doing incredible work every day,” Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree said in a statement Saturday night of the results.

“Our district strives to provide the highest quality education for all children, and it is our mission to support our teachers and schools in every way to achieve that mission. It is a privilege to lead an extraordinary group of educators and staff members and an honor to serve the people of Caddo Parish, who have my utmost gratitude.”

The district says these millages have “supported the district’s efforts to provide top-rated curriculum and resources, employ exceptional educators and improve schools and campuses to meet the needs of today’s students.”

In the same statement Saturday night, Caddo Parish School Board President Tony Nations said he is proud of the support put forth by parish voters and extended the Board’s appreciation for supporting the renewals.

“I join my fellow Board members in celebrating the positive results of tonight’s election and offering my heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Caddo Parish for their continued support of our schools,” Nations said.

“These millages account for a large percentage of our district’s annual funding. The community’s recognition of that and willingness to continue to fund the critical needs of our schools speaks to the essential roles our schools in making Caddo Parish a great place to live and work. We are excited for the future of our district and what is in store as our Board works hand-in-hand with educators and citizens to provide the best educational opportunities to the students we serve.”

Voters in Bossier Parish also overwhelmingly approved all three school district tax renewals on the ballot Saturday.