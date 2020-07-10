Candidate Profile: Natchitoches Mayor

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The seat for Natchitoches mayor is up for grabs this election.

And two natives of Natchitoches are gunning for the seat first Ronnie Williams, a teacher, and pastor in Natchitoches and David “Dj” Kees, who works for Natchitoches parish government.

“I want everybody at the table, want a diverse group of people working with me, who is going to bring this vision. Because really the vision of Natchitoches is not in one person it’s not just in Ronnie Williams Junior it’s going to be a shared vision,” said mayoral candidate, Ronnie Williams Jr.

“If you want something changed you have to be vocal and you have to put in the work. And to me what better way then to put in the work then to start local start making the change here and then work with the people here to make the changes we need to see in state and national,” said mayoral candidate David “DJ” Kee’s.

And incumbent Mayor Lee Posey, running for the seat he’s held for the last eight years.

“I like serving the people, like trying to make this community I’ve grown up in better and that’s kind what it’s all about,” said Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey.

All three men agree on the same topics dealing with infrastructure and economic development.

“Because if we can grow our own businesses here and make our people here successful their branch out to other places and that will make Natchitoches more attractive for people to come and stay,” said Kees.

“There are individuals who live in Natchitoches who have business idea’s, I want to lead the city government that’s going to help foster the growth of small businesses of people who are already native to Natchitoches they just need to know where to go,” said Williams.

“We got the downtown river project, we put a tennis complex in, we put a new park in for softball, baseball, soccer and football posting of tournaments as well as use from our own people here in our community. They all lead to economic development,” said Mayor Posey.

The candidates even addressed the crime in the city.

“We’re to determine what we have the days of the week seems to be the higher crime, when they are committing the crimes we are keeping a running log on what those times are and we are putting extra patrols out at those trying to catch the bad guys,” said Mayor Posey.

“One reason that crime is the way that is in our city right now it’s blossomed, you know violent crime especially, because it is a lack of jobs of economic development,” said Williams.

“But we can do is look at ways those police officers can be in the community serves those communities and create a trust between the people that are being served, the police officers and the government,” said Kees.

And the quality of life and trust in government in Natchitoches.

“It’s a vote for better jobs, we will build a team, we will have smart people in the room and we will make this a better place for everybody,” said Williams.

“No matter what we go through I’m going to show up every single day go to work because I believe in this city, I believe in our people,” said Kees.

“Our parks in town, we all renovated our three main parks to make it really nice that’s been a hit for our community,” said Mayor Posey.

Election day is Saturday, July 11.

