Candidates for Louisiana Governor announce campaign funding

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards smiles as he describes the end of a legislative session that saw his teacher pay raise and education spending plans win final passage, in Baton Rouge, La. The governor has been traveling the state to meet with teachers and veterans, and he’s planning a statewide RV tour that begins Saturday, July 6. The Deep South’s lone Democratic governor faces two major GOP challengers on the October ballot: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Richland Parish and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The candidates for Louisiana Governor are out with their fundraising totals for the second quarter.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and Eddie Rispone filed their second-quarter campaign finance reports with the Louisiana Ethics Administration.

Rispone finished the period with $9.8 million cash on hand, followed by Edwards with $9.6 million and Abraham with $1.3 million.

Edwards is the only candidate that has started advertising statewide for his re-election bid. The Republican Governor’s Association also started statewide ads attacking Edwards.

Neither Abraham or Rispone has started any campaign ads on television.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.