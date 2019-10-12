Candidates for Louisiana Governor urging residents to vote

Gubernatorial candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Eddie Rispone, and Gov. John Bel Edwards, face each other in the second debate, hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Angelle Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Lafayette, La. (Brad Bowie /The Daily Advertiser via AP)

(SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s election day in Louisiana and the candidates for governor are urging residents to get out and vote.

Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham was the only major candidate for Louisiana Governor to wait until today to vote.

Abraham cast his ballot in his home town of Alto.

I voted this morning to put Louisiana Families First! Make sure to exercise your right to Geaux Vote today! Help is on the way!#lagov #Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/JiNUDgMANM — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) October 12, 2019

Republican Eddie Rispone took to Twitter to urge residents to get out and vote ahead of tonight’s LSU vs Florida game.

Geaux vote today! Let’s win this thing and do for Louisiana what @realDonaldTrump has done for the nation. #LAGov pic.twitter.com/1dyg8SxORm — Eddie Rispone (@EddieRispone) October 12, 2019

For his part, Democrat John Bel Edwards joined campaign staffers to wave signs down in Baton Rouge.

Polls are open until 8PM tonight in Louisiana. Get out and #geauxvote! #lagov pic.twitter.com/u2lB9ZFyBZ — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelforLA) October 12, 2019

Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.

If no candidate reached 50 percent, a runoff will be held on November 16.

