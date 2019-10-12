Candidates for Louisiana Governor urging residents to vote

(SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s election day in Louisiana and the candidates for governor are urging residents to get out and vote.
Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham was the only major candidate for Louisiana Governor to wait until today to vote.
Abraham cast his ballot in his home town of Alto.
Republican Eddie Rispone took to Twitter to urge residents to get out and vote ahead of tonight’s LSU vs Florida game.
For his part, Democrat John Bel Edwards joined campaign staffers to wave signs down in Baton Rouge.
Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.
If no candidate reached 50 percent, a runoff will be held on November 16.
