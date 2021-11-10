Meet the candidates for Caddo School Board Dist. 7 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two candidates are on the ballot for the Caddo Parish School Board District 7 seat in Saturday’s election.

Darrin Dixon was appointed in April to fill the seat following the retirement of Raymond Green until the election could be held. Dixon, a Democrat, has been in the community for almost 20 years. Linda Rasberry Smith is a retired 38-year veteran teacher.

“I know a lot about the system. I’ve walked the walk; I’ve interacted with parents,” says Smith, who is also a Democrat.

Dixon says he wants to be more involved with parents and students.

“I want to be an advocate for both parents and children that feels like they are unheard, and I’ve already been able to do that for a lot of parents since I’ve been there,” Dixon said. “I want to make sure they have equity in school. Then I want to also leverage my relationships to bring additional resources to schools in the district.”

Dixon says wants to do something about teacher shortages. Smith says she wants to help fund their salaries.

“So, I would look at, you know, ways that other districts are funding their teachers, look at the best way to deal with that and give teachers raises, as well as support personnel,” Smith said.

Both candidates say they want what’s best for Caddo schools, but it’s their differences that will help voters decide when it comes to election night.

“I’ve never worked in the school district, so I have a different view,” said Dixon, who believes not being entirely in the school system gives the advantage of “a look with fresh eyes.”

Smith says some of the board members have never worked in the school system.

“So, to me, they are more politicians than they are experienced educators.”

The election is Saturday, Nov. 13. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.