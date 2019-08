Candidates from across NW Louisiana file for offices up for grabs in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's state treasurer signed up for the fall ballot Wednesday, becoming the last of seven statewide elected officials to register for re-election, nearly all of whom have drawn opponents.

Republican John Schroder, who won his position in a 2017 special election, qualified for the Oct. 12 election on the second day of the three-day signup period. He'll face a rematch from lawyer Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans area Democrat, who registered Tuesday to run against Schroder.