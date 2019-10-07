Candidates seek election for Caddo Commission District Four seat

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With the election less than a week away, we want to help put faces to the names on the ballot. Here’s a look at the Caddo Commission District Four candidates.

John-Paul Young has been going door-to-door in District 4, introducing himself to people in the community he hopes to represent.



“I love my community and I want it to improve and grow instead of continuing its slow and depressive decline,” said Young.

Young, a business owner and farmer, says if he’s elected he would like to eliminate some fees and paperwork associated with opening up a small business.

“It’s going to increase the number of jobs that we have because every business creates jobs. It’s going to increase our sales tax.”

Young’s challenger, James Carstensen, says he’s committed to the community. For years, he’s attended Caddo Commission, City Council, and School Board Meetings.

“My intent is to use that position as a seat as a voice of the people for the people,” Carstensen said, adding he would work to improve the quality of life for all people in the area.



“I’m doing this out of a sense of duty to make Caddo Parish a better place for the future of my kids and all kids.”

Which is why Carstensen believes he deserves your vote. “I’d also travel to Baton Rouge and stand in front of the state and argue for common sense approaches and fight for solutions,” said Carstensen.

Both candidates believe they are the best person to represent Caddo Commission District four, but we’ll have to wait for October 12th to see who the voter agree with.

