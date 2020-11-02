Cassidy, Johnson speak to Bossier church two days before election

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Mike Johnson made an appearance at a Bossier City church Sunday morning to talk about why voters should send them back to Washington D.C. to represent Louisiana.

Both Republican incumbents spoke to members of First Bossier Church. Cassidy is facing 14 challengers, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins as a potential run-off candidate.

“For six years, I have worked for the people of Louisiana and for the people of the United States to find solutions that work for us all,” Cassidy said. “I believe that if you can consistently show that the person who comes here with nothing achieves great success and if she or he creates great success, others benefit, as well. If we can make that vision real so that folks see that, then that’s the vision they’ll subscribe to and those two visions will become one.”

4th District incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson is facing a challenge from Ben Gibson of Bossier City and two Democrat challengers, Kenny Houston and Ryan Trundle from Shreveport.

Johnson says he believes the presidential election will favor President Donald Trump.

“I believe President Trump is going to win re-election. I think Louisiana is certainly going to vote in that column.”

He didn’t rule out Trump having to go to court to gain victory, however.

“I think there may be some election challenges and litigation to sort it all out,” he said, adding it could take “a couple of weeks or it may take a couple of weeks or maybe a couple of months, heaven forbid.”

But, at the end of the day, Johnson said he believes the American people will reward Trump for all he has done for them.

