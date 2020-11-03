Cassidy, Perkins push for voters on Election Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and Shreveport Mayor Perkins are both using Election Day to push for last minute voters.

Cassidy is hoping for a second term without another month of campaigning.

It is game day. Get out and vote to protect our Louisiana conservative values. #LAsen pic.twitter.com/PMqcEOek7Q — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) November 3, 2020

He’s facing 14 challengers, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Perkins spent part of his election day campaigning in Shreveport.

Make your voice heard! #GeauxVote



US Senate, Adrian Perkins, #11 on your ballot. pic.twitter.com/83fqoNVHVY — Adrian Perkins (@PerkinsforLA) November 3, 2020

Perkins received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, while Cassidy has the backing of President Donald Trump.

To avoid a runoff, Cassidy would need to take more than 50% of the vote outright. If a runoff race is needed, it will be held on December 5.

