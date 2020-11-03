Your Local Election Headquarters

Cassidy, Perkins push for voters on Election Day

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Arkansas Sample Ballots
Louisiana Sample Ballots
Texas Sample Ballots
Oklahoma Sample Ballots
Arkansas Sample Ballots
Louisiana Sample Ballots
Texas Sample Ballots
Oklahoma Sample Ballots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and Shreveport Mayor Perkins are both using Election Day to push for last minute voters.

Cassidy is hoping for a second term without another month of campaigning.

He’s facing 14 challengers, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Perkins spent part of his election day campaigning in Shreveport.

Perkins received endorsements from former President Barack Obama and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, while Cassidy has the backing of President Donald Trump.

To avoid a runoff, Cassidy would need to take more than 50% of the vote outright. If a runoff race is needed, it will be held on December 5.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ

Candidate Profiles

Candidate Profiles

Plan Your Vote

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss