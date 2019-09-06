Cherokee Park neighbors voice frustrations to city leaders

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- This November Shreveport resident will decide on a 186-million-dollar bond proposal.

We visited the Cherokee Park Neighborhood where the mayor held a community meeting to try and keep everyone informed.

One by one people stands in front of city leaders to voice their concerns about the 186-million-dollar-bond proposal.

“I don’t have a problem with the proposal. I have a problem with not doing what you say you’re going to do,” said James Robinson, resident.

Years of frustration, distrust, and fear boiled over during a community meeting hosted by Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“I get tired of riding all over Shreveport seeing what their councilman is doing over there, but we can’t get anything done over here,” said Robinson.

Several people in the audience say they would like to see their streets and drainage improved, but have a hard time believing it will get done.

“The potholes and all this other stuff. Let’s get it done before we vote on anything,” said William Gurge, Resident.

City officials pointed out 77 million dollars will be used for streets and drainage throughout the city and 10-million will go straight to the MLK area.

“I want everyone to do what they’re supposed to do in our area,” said Robinson.

City leaders urging residents to give them a chance. Is there any way they can prove themselves to you?

“Yeah, do it do it. Do the job,” said James Robinson, resident.