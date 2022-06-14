SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council made their final vote on redistricting Tuesday afternoon.

There was a lot of discussion about which map out of 13 proposed redistricting maps would be most fair for residents.

Three maps were the main options, with two subsets. The council ultimately approved Map 9B, which creates five majority-black districts and two majority-white districts.

The debate centered around other maps that would have created four majority-black districts, two white, and one district that would be 50/50. Those maps, called Plan 2, were supported by council members Grayson Boucher and John Nickelson. The demographer who made the maps said Plan 2 was the first map he created that was based solely on 2020 census data, but all the maps would work.

“All the plans are viable. All the plans meet criteria established by the 1965 Voting Rights Act, particularly Section 2, and it’s really just the wishes of the council,” said demographer Dr. Gary Joiner.

Plan 9B was approved by the council, with Boucher and Nickelson voting no.

The council faced a deadline of June 22 to decide.