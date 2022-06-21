BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday afternoon for input on the proposed redistricting map.

Tuesday’s hearing in the Bossier City Council Chambers at 3:00 p.m. will cover the reapportionment of Bossier City Council Election districts in proposed Map 2. Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the map or offer alternatives.

Map 2 will be on display along with current district lines in the Municipal Complex Lobby from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day until the reapportionment Ordinance has been adopted.

A second public hearing will be held on June 23 at 2:00 p.m. Written comments must be received by the City Clerk’s Office at 620 Benton Rd. no later than 12:00 p.m. on the 23rd.